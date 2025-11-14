Pakistan wins toss, elects to field in 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day cricket international against Sri Lanka on Friday.

The series had been in doubt after Sri Lanka’s players wanted to leave the country when a suicide bomber killed 12 people outside a court in Islamabad, hours before the first ODI in nearby Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket directed the team to finish the series after it was reassured about security by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the remaining two ODIs were rescheduled for Friday and Sunday.

Agha is captain because regular ODI skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out due to a fever. He was replaced by Mohammad Wasim in the team.

Abrar Ahmed was also brought in after the leg-spinner missed Pakistan’s six-run victory in the first game due to illness. He replaced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Sri Lanka left out spinner Maheesh Theekshana and included left-arm fast bowler Pramod Madushan in its only change.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket