Photos capture the moment 51 couples tie the knot in Indonesian mass wedding ceremony

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — There were sighs of relief and expressions of gratitude under the giant dome of a grand mosque in Jakarta on Wednesday as 51 couples exchanged wedding vows in a mass Muslim wedding.

Most of the couples, who live in Jakarta, were able to marry through a program designed to help those facing financial barriers, and were given a dowry, stapple food packages, wedding gifts, and even the photo session.

Endah Kartini, 44, the new wife of Fauzi, a 35-year-old porter from East Jakarta, said: “Praise God! I am happy and feel calm now.” She added that she wishes that they can have two children.

After almost two weeks of delays, Muhamad Rifaldi, 25, and Dea Marliana, 26, said they were grateful for the event, which helped streamline the administrative hurdles that had held them back.

“We have so many wishes. We want to become a harmonious family and better individuals as husband and wife,” Marliana said.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By TATAN SYUFLANA and EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press