Malaysia to charge 2 former generals in high-profile military corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency said Wednesday that two former top military commanders will appear in court this week in one of the country’s most high-profile military corruption cases.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said it has obtained consent from the Attorney General to charge former army chief Hafizuddiean Jantan and his wife Salwani Anuar, as well as former defence forces chief Mohamad Nizam Jaafar following investigations into alleged irregularities in defense procurement deals.

Hafizuddiean, who served as army chief from September 2023 until late 2025, and his wife will be charged under money laundering laws, it said in a statement. Mohamad Nizam, who served as defence forces chief from January to December 2025, will face charges including abuse of power and criminal breach of trust.

Hafizuddiean, 57, was placed on work leave in December and opted for early retirement in January. Mohamad Nizam, 59, also retired this month.

The prosecutions mark a dramatic escalation in a sweeping corruption investigation launched by the agency last month following complaints of alleged bribery, irregularities and cartel‑like behaviour in military procurement contracts. The agency has described the probe as highly sensitive due to the seniority of those under scrutiny. It has raided firms suspected of colluding to secure army contracts, arrested senior officers and seized millions of ringgit in cash, luxury goods and frozen bank accounts believed tied to defence contracts.

While Malaysia has previously charged lower-ranking and retired military officers, this is believed to be the first time former chiefs of the army and defence forces — the country’s most senior uniformed posts — have been prosecuted for corruption.

The anti-corruption agency said its probe involves two other senior military officers and is currently at the final stage. Investigation papers will be submitted soon to prosecutors for further action. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last week ordered a freeze of military procurement contracts pending a review of the approval process to ensure they comply with laws.

Earlier Wednesday, Anwar acknowledged that defence procurement has long been vulnerable to abuse and opaque practices as he announced new measures to tighten procurement scrutiny, build a resilient domestic supply chain and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

“As we all know, when it comes to defense, it’s been a place for ‘songlap’ (embezzle) and ‘sakau’ (steal), where corruption in the defence sector was not merely a financial issue, but a direct threat to national security,” he said. “It is impossible to build a strong defence foundation if we are still trapped by personal interests, commissions and wealth.”