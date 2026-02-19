Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
38.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Gas explosion kills 13 after apartment building partially collapsed in southern Pakistan

By AP News
Pakistan Gas Explosion Building

Pakistan Gas Explosion Building

Photo Icon View Photos

KARACHI, Pakstan (AP) — A gas explosion ripped through an apartment building in Pakistan’s largest port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing at least 13 people, including women and children, and injuring several others after part of the structure collapsed, police and rescue officials said.

The explosion happened in a residential area of Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, local police chief Rizwan Patel said. Rescuers were still removing rubble to search for any survivors trapped under the debris, he added.

Patel provided no further details but said the search-and-rescue operation was ongoing.

Most houses and apartment buildings in Karachi, like elsewhere in Pakistan, are supplied with natural gas for cooking. However, many households also rely on liquefied petroleum gas cylinders because of low natural gas pressure.

In July, a gas explosion following a wedding reception at a home in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, killed eight people, including the bride and groom. The blast occurred as guests had gathered to celebrate the couple, authorities said.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.