A resistance leader in Myanmar turns himself in to the army after clashing with rival force

BANGKOK (AP) — A prominent leader of an independent resistance group in Myanmar that had come under attack by rivals who are loyal to the mainstream opposition force has surrendered to the country’s military authorities, state media reported Thursday.

The surrender of Bo Nagar, a leader of the Burma National Revolutionary Army or BNRA, in the upper-central region of Sagaing was a dramatic reminder of fractures within the armed resistance movement, which has led to sporadic clashes over control of territory and administrative disputes.

Sagaing has been a stronghold of armed resistance since the the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of the military rule took up arms, and large parts of the country are now enmeshed in civil war.

Thursday’s report in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper said Bo Nagar, also known as Naing Lin, and family members contacted the military’s camp in Sagaing Region ‘s Pale township on Wednesday afternoon to “return to the legal fold.” State media showed photos of Bo Nagar along with several guns he had surrendered.

Multiple and detailed reports in independent Myanmar media said on Wednesday that Bo Nagar and several of his family members were airlifted by army helicopters from his stronghold in central Sagaing.

The newspaper report said others on the resistance side who turned themselves in “will be welcomed and accepted, provided with the necessary assistance and support, and cash rewards for any arms and ammunition.”

Bo Nagar’s escape came after his group had been attacked by units of the People’s Defense Force, or PDF, which are under the nominal command of the shadow National Unity Government. The NUG was established by elected lawmakers who were ousted in 2021 when the army seized power.

There had been tension between Bo Nagar’s force and the local PDF units since last year over his BNRA fighters allegedly extorting money at road checkpoints.

These tensions reportedly reached a boiling point last week when, by its own admission, the BNRA fatally shot a PDF fighter in a dispute over a weapon. On Tuesday, the PDF retaliated by raiding positions held by the MNRA.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the NUG claimed that the conflict arose after BNRA members refused to cooperate with an investigation into alleged criminal offenses, including the killing of PDF members and sexual violence. It also said about 150 members of BNRA had surrendered to serve with the PDF.

Nay Phone Latt, the spokesperson for the NUG, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the NUG tried to take action to deal with reported crimes by some BNRA members , but Bo Nagar, whom he said had appeared to be in constant contact with the military, was taken away by an army helicopter.

“We have received reports of child rape and other crimes committed by some BNRA members, including Bo Nagar,” Nay Phone Latt said.

Bo Nagar could not be contacted for comment since he was taken into army custody.

In the early stages of the armed struggle, Bo Nagar quickly rose to prominence as one of the key leaders of the resistance after initially leading a locally formed guerrilla group, the Myanmar Royal Dragon Army, which had been aligned with the NUG and became a major target for Myanmar’s military. He reestablished his group as the BNRA in September 2023, loosening its ties with PDF forces.