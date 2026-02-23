Japan’s emperor expresses concern about 3/11 disaster survivors on his 66th birthday

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed concern about the scars that remain for survivors of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in comments released for his 66th birthday Monday just weeks before the March 11 anniversary.

“While recovery of infrastructure has made progress, I feel that reconstruction of livelihoods and community still needs to be addressed,” Naruhito said in the remarks made last week. “As I think of those who lost their loved ones and had to cope with complete change of their living environment, I feel their scars have not healed yet … they stay despite the passage of time.”

Naruhito, Empress Masako, their daughter, Princess Aiko, and his younger brother Crown Prince Akishino’s family waved from the palace balcony in an appearance to thank cheering well-wishers waving small rising-sun flags.

The 2011 earthquake and tsunami killed nearly 20,000 people, forced hundreds of thousands from their homes and caused reactor meltdowns at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Most communities that were evacuated due to radiation have since reopened, but few people have returned due to the lack of jobs and sense of community.

Japan in April also marks the 10th anniversary of the Kumamoto earthquake that killed nearly 300 people.

Naruhito stressed the need to keep telling the lessons learned from past disasters to younger generations, while preparing for the next one. He pledged to stay close to the people, share their joys and sorrows and listen to the voices of those in disaster-affected areas, while praying for the absence of disasters.

He said he wants Aiko to follow in his footsteps and hand down history to the younger generations.

“We have raised Aiko hoping she will be a fine person as a human being and a royal member,” he said. “And I have a strong wish for her to continue to exert her strength and be active in international peacekeeping.”

Aiko, 24, is the only child between Naruhito and Masako and cannot become a monarch. She must leave her royal status if she marries a commoner under Japan’s male-only succession rule that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi supports and seeks to reinforce.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press