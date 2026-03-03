Photos of revelers celebrating Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in India’s Mathura

MATHURA, India (AP) — Holi celebrations in the north Indian town of Mathura filled the air with music, dance, and clouds of colored powder.

Hundreds of men and women gathered at a temple in the north Indian town of Mathura, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, one of the most revered Hindu gods with whom this festival is closely associated, to celebrate the festival marking the arrival of spring.

Their faces smeared with colored powder and their wet clothes hanging to their bodies, they swayed to the rhythm of beating music. Holi colors represent spring’s bounty and the festival is seen as a time to forget old grudges and renew friendships.

On a large stage behind the revelers, folk actors recreated scenes from Krishna’s life and his playful flirting with his consort Radha.

The dark-skinned god is believed to have smeared color on Radha’s fair cheeks to make her look more like him, setting off a tradition in which people smear colors on each other’s cheeks to mark the festival of colors. The divine couple is a favorite subject of the traditional Indian miniature paintings.

Actors then gear up to play another Radha-Krishna episode to the delight of the merry crowd.

In Mathura and other places linked to Krishna’s life, the celebrations last for several days, but March 4 marks the main day of Holi and festivities spread across the country.

By MANISH SWARUP and ASHWINI BHATIA

Associated Press