Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

2 pilots killed in Indian fighter jet crash

By AP News

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the northeast, killing its two pilots, the Indian air force said Friday.

The two-seater long-range Sukhoi fighter jet crashed in Assam state’s Karbi Anglong district after it took off from an airbase late Thursday, IAF said in a statement.

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of the two pilots.

The Russian-designed Su-30MKI is produced under license by India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The Indian air force operates over 260 of them.

India has had other crashes of the jet in June 2024 and January 2023.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.