2 pilots killed in Indian fighter jet crash

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the northeast, killing its two pilots, the Indian air force said Friday.

The two-seater long-range Sukhoi fighter jet crashed in Assam state’s Karbi Anglong district after it took off from an airbase late Thursday, IAF said in a statement.

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of the two pilots.

The Russian-designed Su-30MKI is produced under license by India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The Indian air force operates over 260 of them.

India has had other crashes of the jet in June 2024 and January 2023.