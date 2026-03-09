Skip to main content
Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index falls more than 6% as oil soars over $100 a barrel

By AP News

BANGKOK (AP) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged more than 6% early Monday after oil prices soared to over $100 a barrel due to supply disruptions from the war in the Middle East.

The Nikkei was down 6.2% at 52,166.92 shortly after trading began early Monday. South Korea’s Kospi sank 6.3% and shares in Australia and New Zealand fell more than 3%.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude, was at $107.97 shortly after trading resumed Sunday on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. That’s 16.5% higher than the international benchmark’s Friday closing price of $92.69.

Crude prices are at their highest level in more than three and a half years. Supply concerns have driven crude and gasoline higher as the war ensnares major oil-producing countries and hinders exports from the Persian Gulf.

