Bangladesh wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan in 1st ODI

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pakistan awarded ODI debuts to four players and Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field Wednesday to open the three-match series.

Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain and Abdul Samad formed the new-look Pakistan top order. Farhan was rewarded for his outstanding performance at the T20 World Cup, where he scored 383 runs.

Both teams went with three fast bowlers in a hope the wicket will suit the pacemen. Bangladesh included Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, and Pakistan’s pace trio had captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf.

Bangladesh recalled Tanzid Hasan in place of Soumya Sarkar. Litton Das and Afif Hossain were included in the middle-order.

Pakistan dropped experienced Babar Azam and Saim Ayu b for the series after their disappointing T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland at the T20 World Cup after it refused to travel to India amid security concerns.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed.

