Pakistan wins toss, elects to field in final ODI against Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pakistan won the coin toss and elected to field in the third and final one-day international against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Bangladesh won the first game by eight wickets before Pakistan leveled the series with a 128-run win by the DLS Method in the rain-affected second ODI.

Pakistan gave debuts to Ghazi Ghori and Saad Masood in place of the injured Hussain Talat and Shamyl Hussain, who was left out after failing in the first two games. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed also returned to the team and replaced fast bowler Mohammad Wasim.

Bangladesh retained the same side for the third successive game, keeping faith in its three-man pace attack — Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman.

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Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket