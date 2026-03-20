Fire at South Korean auto parts factory injures at least 50

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 50 people in South Korea were injured in a fire at an auto parts factory in the central city of Daejeon, officials said Friday.

The National Fire Agency said 35 people were seriously hurt but couldn’t immediately confirm whether any were in life-threatening condition.

Video from the scene showed thick gray smoke billowing from the complex.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many workers remained inside the facility and the agency warned the number of casualties could rise. The fire was reported at about 1:17 p.m. Officials didn’t immediately comment on the possible cause of the blaze.

More than 200 firefighters and 70 vehicles were deployed to fight the blaze, the agency said.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, the government’s second-highest official after President Lee Jae Myung, called for the full mobilization of personnel and equipment to contain the fire and carry out rescue operations.