Mongolia ruling party picks a new prime minister candidate

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolia’s ruling party selected a new candidate for prime minister on Sunday after the last head of government, Zandanshatar Gombojav, resigned after only nine months on the job.

Uchral Nyam-Osor, the current party chairman who is serving as speaker of the Parliament, was nominated at a meeting of the Mongolian People’s Party, according to state news agency Montsame. Uchral first joined the MPP in 2009, and is seen as a compromise candidate amid different party factions.

Zandanshatar’s resignation came after one of his senior ministers faced allegations of corruption. He also faced a political boycott from the opposition Democratic Party, which has refused to attend parliament sessions since earlier this month, citing concerns over a concentration of power within the ruling party.

The turmoil is likely to exacerbate distrust in the government. Mongolia is a relatively new democracy, transitioning from a one-party Communist system in 1990. While it has continued to hold elections, its people complain of corruption and a resulting political system designed to benefit elites.

Foreign investors have been wary of Mongolia’s political volatility and the short tenure of successive governments.

The country of 3.4 million, heavily dependent on mining exports to neighboring China, has struggled with shifting regulations and corruption concerns.