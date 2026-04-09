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Myanmar’s parliament approves cabinet mostly of former generals and holdovers

By AP News
Myanmar Politics

Myanmar Politics

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NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s parliament approved a cabinet Thursday that largely includes former generals and holdovers from the past military-led government under Min Aung Hlaing.

Despite the formation of a new government following controversial elections in December and January, there’s little signs of a return to civilian governance five years after he led the 2021 army takeover.

Min Aung Hlaing will be sworn into office as president Friday, along with two vice presidents and cabinet members.

Parliament Speaker Aung Lin Dwe said the appointments of 30 ministers were approved with no objections.

According to the official list, 24 are current or former generals and military officers or are lawmakers from the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party. Eighteen of the ministers were cabinet members of the previous military government, while four others were military and government officials under the same administration.

Several have also been sanctioned by foreign governments that accused them of supporting and serving in the military government or violating human rights.

Parliament also reappointed the chairman of the constitutional tribunal, attorney general, and judges of the Supreme Court.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was among the outside groups that did not recognize Myanmar’s elections after most opposition groups were excluded and dissent was tightly restricted. Voting also could not take place in some areas due to Myanmar’s ongoing civil war.

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