Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Vietnam’s new leader meets China’s Xi on his first overseas trip

By AP News
China Vietnam

China Vietnam

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on Beijing and Hanoi to prioritize advancing infrastructure connectivity and strengthen their collaborations in emerging fields like artificial intelligence and semiconductors during a meeting with Vietnam’s newly elected president, the state broadcaster reported.

To Lam’s four-day trip to China, which began on Tuesday, is his first overseas trip since he was elected last week. That signaled Lam’s foreign policy priorities and stronger ties between the two Communist nations.

CCTV reported that Xi said defending the socialist system and the Communist Party’s ruling position is the greatest common strategic interest between the two parties during their meeting.

He also urged both sides to firmly uphold confidence in their paths and systems and persist in reform without changing direction, the report said.

Lam said Vietnam would regard developing relations with China as its objective need, strategic choice and topic priority. He also said the country is willing to enhance the level of cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, railways and other infrastructure, CCTV added.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.