Pakistan navy test-fires anti-ship missile, says it hit target at extended range

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military said Thursday the navy successfully test-fired a new locally developed ship-launched anti-ship missile.

In a statement, the military said the missile “accurately engaged its target with high speed at extended range” during a live firing exercise witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Naveed Ashraf, along with scientists and engineers involved in the program.

It improves on earlier systems with an advanced guidance package and enhanced maneuverability designed to “evade threats, adapt to dynamic conditions and deliver with precision and lethality,” the statement said, calling the launch a demonstration of the country’s precision-strike capability.

The statement said the test underscored the navy’s commitment to maintaining “credible sea-based deterrence” in the conventional domain and ensuring maritime security and stability in the region.

Pakistan’s military often test-fires domestically developed missiles and its missile program is mainly aimed at countering any potential threat from neighboring India.