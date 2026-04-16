Indonesia reviews US proposal for airspace overflight access

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is reviewing a U.S. proposal on overflight access to its airspace, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The proposal surfaced in local media after Indonesia and the U.S established the Major Defense Cooperation Partnership, which was announced by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday at the Pentagon.

“It is still under internal consideration by the government and the regulatory mechanism continues to be examined carefully. And of course taking into account … Indonesia’s national interests, airspace sovereignty and our independent and active foreign policy,” Yvonne Mewengkang, spokesperson for Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters.

The Indonesian Defense Ministry this week confirmed the U.S. had asked for overflight clearance and that it was still under discussion.

“During the deliberation process, Indonesia made several important adjustments and emphasized that the document is non-binding and does not automatically take effect, and that it still requires further discussion through applicable technical mechanisms and national procedures,” the ministry said in a statement.

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press