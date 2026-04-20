Fire destroys 1,000 homes in a Malaysian coastal village on Borneo Island

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A fire that tore through a Malaysian coastal settlement on Borneo Island destroyed about 1,000 homes and displaced over 9,000 people, authorities said.

The fire started early Sunday in the Sandakan district and spread rapidly through rows of wooden houses constructed on stilts above the sea, according to the fire and rescue department.

Officials said strong winds and the close proximity of the structures helped fuel the fire, while narrow access routes and low tide conditions made it harder for emergency crews to reach affected areas and contain the flames.

No deaths have been reported, though thousands of residents have been forced from their homes and moved to temporary shelter. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Water villages — informal settlements built over the sea — are found along much of the coastline of Sabah, one of the poorest states in Malaysia. The homes are tightly packed, made from combustible materials and often lack basic infrastructure. Many residents are from low-income or marginalized communities, including Indigenous groups and people without formal citizenship status.

Village head Sharif Hashim Sharif Iting was cited by Sabah’s Daily Express newspaper as saying the cause was a cooking fire that got out of control. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said federal and state agencies were coordinating relief efforts, with immediate assistance focused on displaced families.