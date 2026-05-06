New weapons charges filed against suspect in deadly shooting at Bondi Beach Hanukkah festival

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An Australian man accused of killing 15 people in a massacre at a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach will face 19 more charges related to the attack, officials said Wednesday.

Naveed Akram was already charged with 59 counts including murder, attempted murder and committing a terrorist act after two gunmen opened fire on the Jewish holiday event in December 2025. He hasn’t yet been required to enter a plea.

The 24-year-old was shot and wounded and his father Sajid Akram, 50, was killed in a gunbattle with police that ended the attack. The massacre was inspired by Islamic State group, Australian police said.

The younger Akram was due to appear Wednesday in Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court via a video link from jail. The procedural hearing was scheduled to discuss a gag order that suppresses the identities of victims and survivors of the attack who have not chosen to identify themselves publicly.

Since Akram’s last appearance, 19 more charges were laid April 15, court staff said Wednesday. The additional counts included 10 of shooting with intent to murder and six of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest.

The men allegedly began their attack by throwing improvised explosive devices toward a crowd celebrating Hanukkah at one of Australia’s most popular beaches but the devices didn’t explode, according to court documents supplied earlier. A larger IED was found in the trunk of the son’s car, which had been draped with Islamic State group flags, police said.

The police investigation is one of three official inquiries examining Australia’s worst alleged terrorist attack and the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in 29 years. One involves the interactions between law enforcement and intelligence agencies before the attack.

A royal commission, Australia’s highest form of public inquiry, is investigating the nature and prevalence of antisemitism in daily life, as well as the circumstances of the Bondi shooting. The commission released an interim report in April urging stricter gun controls and began its first public hearings on Monday.

By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY

Associated Press