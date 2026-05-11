Bangladesh reach 93-2 at lunch on Day 4, lead Pakistan by 115 in first Test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque batted resolutely to help Bangladesh reach 93-2, and extend its lead to 115 at lunch on Day 4 of the first cricket test against Pakistan on Monday.

The pair added 70 runs for the third wicket, after Bangladesh was reduced to 23-2 in 11th over of its second innings.

Shanto, who scored a century in the first innings was batting on 34, with Mominul on 37 at the interval.

Resuming at seven for no loss, Bangladesh received an early blow when Mahmudul Hasan was trapped leg-before by pacer Mohammad Abbas for 5.

Pacer Hasan Ali dismissed Shadman Islam for 10, with Saud Shakeel taking a catch at gully after the batter was surprised by the extra bounce.

In a repeat of their first innings rearguard, Mominul and Shanto showed resolve to frustrate Pakistan’s attack, keeping Bangladesh on course to setting a challenging final innings target for the tourists.

Bangladesh earlier was bowled out for 413 in its first innings, before taking a 27-run lead, dismissing Pakistan for 386 with offspinner Mehidy Hasan taking five wickets.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket