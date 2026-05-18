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Litton Das closes in on another 50 as Bangladesh stretches its lead over Pakistan in 2nd test

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By AP News

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Litton Das moved toward another half-century, following his first-innings hundred, to steer Bangladesh to 203-4 at lunch on Day 3 of the second cricket test against Pakistan.

Bangladesh’s overall lead increased to 249. Das was unbeaten on 48 at the interval Monday with Mushfiqur Rahim on 39 after sharing 88 runs for the fifth wicket.

Bangladesh lost skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for 15 in the morning session after resuming at 110-3. Khurram Shahzad trapped Shanto lbw with a sharp inswinger in the fourth over and finished the morning session with figures of 3-46.

Das and Rahim frustrated the Pakistan attack, negotiating the disciplined bowling with equal resolve.

Bangladesh won the series-opening test last week by 104 runs.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

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