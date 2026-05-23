Two traffic accidents in Cambodia kill 14 garment factory workers and injure 93 others

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Two separate traffic accidents in Cambodia on Saturday killed at least 14 garment factory workers and injured 93 others, mostly women.

The garment sector is Cambodia’s main export earner, with low labor costs being its competitive advantage. Salaries, including overtime, generally amount to $200-300 a month.

The first incident occurred in the province of Kampong Chhnang, approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the capital, Phnom Penh, when a heavy cargo truck crashed into an open-top truck transporting workers to their factory. Nine people were killed and 53 injured, according to a statement issued by the Labor Ministry.

The second crash occurred in the southeastern province of Svay Rieng, one of Cambodia’s main garment-factory hubs. A bus carrying workers veered off the road and overturned, killing five and injuring 40 others.

Flatbed trucks are the usual method of transportation available for workers. They often lack seats or benches, forcing passengers to stand, significantly increasing the risk of injury or death.

The Labor Ministry stated it was “deeply shocked by two horrific traffic accidents that occurred simultaneously” and appealed for strict compliance with traffic laws to prevent accidents.

A Transport Ministry report notes that 1,467 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2025, making it by far the leading cause of deaths by accident in the Southeast Asian nation.

Cambodia’s garment sector, comprising clothing, footwear, and travel items, employs an estimated 800,000 to 1 million people in approximately 1,900 factories, with production accounting for more than $15.5 billion in exports last year, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce .