A 9-story building under construction in Philippines collapses, possibly trapping dozens of workers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A nine-story building under construction in a city north of the Philippine capital collapsed early Sunday with 22 workers managing to get out while dozens of others remain missing, police and other officials said.

The building collapsed before dawn during a thunderstorm in Angeles City in Pampanga province, north of Manila. More than 100 police and other government personnel were scrambling to rescue those believed trapped in the rubble, police Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said.

Mendez could not immediately say how many workers were trapped in the collapsed building. But Jay Pelayo, who heads Angeles City’s information office, said at least 30 workers may still be trapped in the rubble, citing a construction foreman who managed to dash out of the building as it tumbled down.

Angeles City used to host one of the largest U.S. Air Force bases outside of the American mainland until it closed in the early 1990s, helping develop Clark and outlying cities and towns into entertainment and commercial hubs in the main northern Philippine region of Luzon. The Clark Freeport Zone in Angeles City is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Metro Manila.