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7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes part of southern Philippines

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By AP News

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines early Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

No information on damage was immediately available.

The epicenter was 24.7 kilometers (15.3 miles) west-southwest of Burias, Philippines, and had a depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles). It struck at 7:37 a.m.

The Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. The archipelago is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.

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