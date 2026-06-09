Some of the deadly earthquakes in the Philippines

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. Here’s a look at some recent quakes in the Philippines:

June 8, 2026: An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off Mindanao, killing at least 35 people. Tsunami waves hit some shores.

Oct 10, 2025: Two powerful offshore earthquakes rocked Davao Oriental province, hours apart. The first 7.4 magnitude temblor killed at least seven people. The second one had a 6.8 magnitude and also sparked a local tsunami warning.

Sept. 30, 2025: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake earthquake shook Bogo City in Cebu province. It caught the region entirely off guard as the local Bogo Bay fault line had been dormant for over 400 years, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Striking at a shallow depth while residents slept, the rare tremor killed at least 72 people, injured hundreds, and caused widespread destruction.

Dec. 2, 2023: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off Mindanao, prompting many villagers to flee their homes in panic around midnight. At least three people were killed.

Nov. 17, 2023: A magnitude 6.7 earthquake off the coast of Mindanao killed nine people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Ceilings in shopping malls collapsed, with landslides and structural damage reported across affected areas.

July 27, 2022: A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Luzon island in the northern Philippines, killing 11 people.

Dec. 15, 2019: A magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Davao del Sur in Mindanao killed 13 people. It was the fourth quake above magnitude 6 to hit Mindanao since October that year.

By The Associated Press