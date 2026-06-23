Thai woman faces a Myanmar court in an immigration trial tied to US diplomat’s killing

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai woman appeared in a Myanmar court on Tuesday in her trial on an immigration-related charge linked to allegations that she killed her ex-husband, a U.S. diplomat, according to an attorney familiar with her case.

Pavinee Supasirivisan is also charged with murder for the May killing of the diplomat, whose identity has not been released, but is first standing trial on a charge of violating Myanmar’s immigration code, which applies to any foreign national who commits a crime there.

Three prosecution witnesses, including immigration officers, testified during the hearing at Kamayut Township Court, the second in her trial, according to the attorney who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid possible repercussions from Myanmar’s military-run government.

The attorney said she had two legal representatives in court but did not have further details and it was not clear whether she had entered a plea. The charge carries a sentence ranging from six months to five years.

An official from Kamayut township’s immigration and population department confirmed to The Associated Press that witnesses testified at her trial but would not provide further details. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the press.

It was not immediately clear how long the trial might last, nor when she would be tried on the charge of murder, which carries a possible sentence ranging from 10 years in prison to the death penalty.

The military seized power from democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, giving rise to widespread protests that have expanded into a bloody civil war in Myanmar, which is also known as Burma.

Authorities rarely speak with the media and the police investigating the case, the prison where the suspect is believed to be being held and the court where she made her appearance have all refused to comment. Journalists are not allowed into court proceedings.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry confirmed it has provided consular assistance to the suspect but has refused to provide other details.

The diplomat was found dead with stab wounds to the head and neck on May 11 at the Sakura Residence & Hotel, a facility popular with diplomats, business people and other international visitors, located about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the U.S. Embassy, according to the attorney.

The U.S. State Department confirmed the death but refused to provide further information, including the name of the diplomat.

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press