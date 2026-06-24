Photos show Philippine Catholics smearing mud on their bodies for festival honoring John the Baptist

BIBICLAT, Philippines (AP) — Devout Catholics smeared their bodies with mud and wore banana leaves as they participated in an annual festival in Bibiclat, a village in the Philippines, on Wednesday.

The Taong Putik, or Mud People, festival has been passed on from generation to generation in the community as a way of showing devotion to the village’s patron saint, St. John the Baptist. Devotees come to thank the saint for miracles or fulfill vows made in prayer.

Local church leaders say the tradition dates back to the 1800s, when farmers smeared themselves with mud as an expression of humility and covered themselves with banana leaves to conceal their identities.

The rituals start before daybreak in the muddy fields and end at the Church of St. John the Baptist.

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By AARON FAVILA

Associated Press