West Indies wins toss against Sri Lanka and bowling first in 1st test in Antigua

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — West Indies won the toss against Sri Lanka and elected to field in the first test at Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

West Indies captain Roston Chase hoped his five fast bowlers can trouble the Sri Lankans on a grassy pitch. The host suffered a major injury blow on Tuesday when Shai Hope injured a left shoulder in training and was ruled out.

Sri Lanka has gone with three genuine fast bowlers, one fast bowling allrounder and two spin allrounders. Sri Lanka is playing its first test in a year since a 1-0 series win against Bangladesh.

West Indies also is playing its first test this year and searching for its first win in the World Test Championship after seven defeats in eight tests.

The teams are playing two tests.

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Lineups:

West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayake, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket