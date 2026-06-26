Sri Lanka attack hamstrung by Kumara injury and West Indies reaches 89-1 on Day 2

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara pulled up with a hamstring injury as West Indies made a confident start to reach 89-1 at lunch on day two Friday of the first test.

Kumara clutched his hamstring while running in to deliver the first ball of his second over. He hobbled off and didn’t return in the session in which the West Indies lost only Brandon King on 31 to trail by 219 runs.

Sri Lanka was bowled out for 308 late on Thursday after captain Dhananjaya de Silva’s 120.

John Campbell, unbeaten on 36 at the interval, and King provided the hosts a brisk start of 58 runs in the first hour. Milan Rathnayaka struck immediately after the first drinks break when King was caught at short cover.

Campbell was watchful early on but grew in confidence and hit two sixes and three boundaries as de Silva rotated his three pace bowlers for nearly the entire first session without much success in the absence of the injured Kumara.

Kavem Hodge was unbeaten on 12 and swept left-arm spinner Sonal Dinusha for a four off the last delivery before lunch.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket