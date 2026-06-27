Jangoo’s maiden test century guides West Indies to 48-run lead over Sri Lanka on Day 3

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Amir Jangoo’s maiden test century edged West Indies ahead in the first test against Sri Lanka on the third morning of the first test on Saturday.

Janjoo was 123 not out at lunch with captain Roston Chase unbeaten on 74 and West Indies 356-5 and leading Sri Lanka by 48 runs.

The pair denied Sri Lanka a breakthrough after resuming from an overnight 271-5. They added 85 runs in 25 overs in the session and have extended their sixth-wicket partnership to 188 runs.

Jangoo has capitalized on the opening in the middle order in the absence of Shai Hope, who was injured in training just before the match. The left-hander is playing in his second test.

Sri Lanka felt the absence of their most experienced fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who injured a hamstring after bowling just one over on Friday. Sri Lanka went without a wicket for the second session in a row.

Jangoo and Chase batted cautiously in the first hour before cutting loose just before lunch. Chase, who resumed on 42, completed his half-century when he guided Milan Rathnayake to third for a boundary. He nailed the fast bowler for another four through covers off the next ball.

Jangoo guided West Indies past Sri Lanka’s 308 with a boundary against spinner Sonal Dinusha.

Jangoo reached his hundred when he drove Rajitha Fernando through midwicket for his 10th boundary and celebrated by kneeling and kissing the turf.

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