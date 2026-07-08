Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
85.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Death toll of landslide in northwestern China rises to 21 as rescue operations conclude

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
China Landslide

China Landslide

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll from a landslide in northwestern China rose to 21, state media reported Wednesday, following the conclusion of rescue operations at the scene.

The landslide, shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, buried 33 people in the Nanhe township of Longnan city in Gansu province, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. State broadcaster CCTV reported all the people trapped were pulled out by early Wednesday, with seven of them having minor injuries. Five others were not injured, it said.

The cause of the landslide was not immediately clear. Photos and video posted online by CCTV on Tuesday showed three excavators and rescuers on mounds of earth. The sky appeared sunny and clear.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.