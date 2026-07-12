Fire breaks out at a pub in Bangkok, killing at least 27 people, officials say

BANGKOK (AP) — A huge fire that engulfed a pub in Bangkok early on Monday morning killed at least 27 people, officials said.

Rescuers said the fire was reported around midnight. Footage shared online by first responders shows huge blaze raging out of the front door of the pub in the northern part of the Thai capital as people tried to flee, with thick black smoke pluming into the sky.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that 27 people died and several have been taken to the hospital. He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.