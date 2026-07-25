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Typhoon Noul nears southern China, putting region on high alert for heavy rain and wind

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By AP News

HONG KONG (AP) — Typhoon Noul is expected to bring winds and heavy rain to southern China including Hong Kong over the weekend, putting the region on high alert.

Hong Kong’s Observatory said Noul, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kph (81 mph) near its center, was moving on Saturday steadily across the northeastern part of the South China Sea and edging closer to the coast of eastern Guangdong.

The city’s observatory forecast that Noul could make landfall Sunday morning around the vicinity of the southern Chinese cities of Huizhou and Shanwei, bringing heavy squally showers and thunderstorms to parts of the region.

China’s National Meteorological Center expects that parts of southeastern Guangdong and the southern coast of Fujian will experience heavy rain Saturday and Sunday.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said Noul would be bringing rainfall to parts of southern and eastern Taiwan. It was passing over waters south of Taiwan, and was moving away from the island Saturday.

Earlier this month, Typhoon Bavi brought strong winds and rain to eastern China, leading to the evacuation of more than 2 million people. It made landfall on July 11. Another, Maysak, made landfall in southern China on July 3.

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