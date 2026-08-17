Dinusha’s maiden hundred rescues Sri Lanka but India on top in first test

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sonal Dinusha’s maiden test hundred rescued Sri Lanka as the home team was bowled out for 284 on Day 3 of the first cricket test against India on Monday.

Dinusha scored 100 off 168 balls, including four fours and two sixes, and put on 146 for the sixth wicket with Niroshan Dickwella (80). The duo saved the day after Sri Lanka had plunged to 90-5 in the first innings, but India remained in a strong position after having totaled 462 earlier.

India’s bowlers started the day strongly, with Mohammed Siraj having Nishan Madushka caught at slip for a two-ball duck.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar struck with the first delivery he bowled, having Dinesh Chandimal (4) caught behind.

Kamindu Mendis (14) and Lahiru Udara (27) resisted with a stand of 26 for the third wicket until Suthar ended the partnership by having Udara caught at point.

Three overs later, Shubman Gill took a stunning, one-handed diving catch at cover off Kuldeep Yadav to send Mendis back.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva scored 21 off 41 balls and added 31 for the fifth wicket with Dinusha but was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja just before lunch.

Dinusha dropped anchor while Dickwella made sure the scoreboard kept ticking over as the second session ended wicket-less for India.

Prasidh Krishna got the breakthrough after tea as Dickwella was caught behind, missing out on his maiden test hundred. Dinusha didn’t, however, reaching the milestone off 167 balls.

India kept striking with regularity. Jadeja removed debutant Keshara Nuwantha (2) for his 350th test wicket and also trapped Dinusha lbw. The centurion reviewed but the decision stayed in India’s favour.

Suthar sent back Prabath Jayasuriya (10) before finishing off the innings by having Lahiru Kumara (10) stumped to pick up 4-76 in his maiden overseas test. Jadeja claimed 3-57.

The day’s play ended 13 overs early because of bad light.

Earlier, India added two runs to its overnight score of 460-9 before Krishna was caught for 2 from the fourth delivery of the day. Devdutt Padikkal was the top-scorer with 167.

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