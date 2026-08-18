India reaches 116-4 at lunch on Day 4, extends lead to 294 in 1st cricket test against Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck twice before India reached 116-4 at lunch on Day 4 of the first cricket test, extending its lead to 294 runs against Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal, who posted a century in the first innings, scored 44 off 75 balls and Lokesh Rahul scored 35 but Sri Lanka struck at regular intervals Tuesday morning as India tried to score quickly and press advantage.

India tallied 462 in its first innings, with Padikkal’s 167 leading the way. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 284 in reply late on Day 3, surrendering a 178-run lead.

The fourth day began with the India lineup mindful of the weather while also pushing for a big lead, and lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early when he was caught behind for a three-ball duck.

Rahul and Padikkal then combined for a second time in this test and added 65 off 85 balls to set India’s innings back on track.

Rahul attacked more in the second innings, hitting two sixes, and was dismissed in pursuit of quick runs when he caught at long off while trying to hit Jayasuriya over the boundary.

Jayasuriya struck a second time shortly after, trapping Shubman Gill (8) lbw as India slipped to 81-3. Padikkal helped push the total above 100 before he was out lbw to Keshara Nuwantha.

Rishabh Pant (21 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (5 not out) were the unbeaten batters at lunch.

This is the 50th test to be played at Galle. Both teams are in search of crucial World Test Championship points — India is fifth in the standings, and Sri Lanka is sixth.

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