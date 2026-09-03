Fire erupts during demolition of quake-damaged chimney at paper factory in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday during the demolition of an earthquake-damaged chimney at a paper factory in Japan’s southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

Footage on NHK national television showed an orange blaze coming from one of the broken chimneys at the factory, with billowing black smoke rising into the sky.

The municipal fire department in Yatsushiro City said it received an emergency call Thursday evening from an employee at the Nippon Paper Industries’ factory saying the fire erupted during demolition work.

Three of five chimneys at the factory were severely damaged when the magnitude 7.1 quake struck on July 28, killing 38 people. An 80-meter (262-foot) high chimney collapsed, killing nine factory employees.

Some 36,000 houses and buildings were destroyed or damaged, and more than 2,000 people are still living in evacuation centers, including school gymnasiums and community centers.

Thursday’s fire broke out when workers tried to remove the chimney’s broken tip, though nobody was injured, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was not known, fire officials said.

More than three hours after 14 fire engines were deployed, firefighters were still battling the fire, officials said.