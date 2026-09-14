More than 30 missing from ferry that sank in Vanuatu

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A search in waters off the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu continued Monday for more than 30 people who officials said were missing after a passenger ferry sank.

The ferry MV Matui was traveling between the islands of Ambae and Santo with 47 people on board when it sank Friday, local news outlets reported. Searchers in boats pulled 15 survivors from the water over the weekend, a statement Sunday from the prime minister’s office said.

One body was also recovered, according to the statement, while more than 30 people were still missing. The search would now focus on a coastline where currents might have carried survivors, rather than on open waters.

“This loss appears to be the result of strong winds and marine warnings not being heeded, and possibly of negligence including overloading of the vessel,” the statement said. The country’s meteorological service issued a marine warning for strong winds and high seas on the day the ferry sailed.

Vanuatu is an archipelago of 83 islands in the South Pacific Ocean, located about 1750 km (1090 miles) east of northern Australia.