Two brothers carry on the traditional art of handmade Chinese coffins in Malaysia, in photos

MUAR, Malaysia (AP) — Goh Khuay Par has spent more than five decades making traditional Chinese coffins called Mei Hua in Malaysia, carrying on a family craft passed down through three generations.

Each coffin is made by hand and requires many days of work. Years ago, when the workshop had more craftsmen and more orders, they could turn out up to five a month. These days Goh, 69, and his brother Goh Khuay Hou, 72, make about two every six to seven weeks.

The coffins hold cultural significance in traditional Chinese beliefs surrounding death, burial and respect for ancestors. But changing funeral customs and the growing prevalence of cremation have reduced demand for the large wooden coffins, leaving an uncertain future for Goh’s craft.

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By VINCENT THIAN

Associated Press