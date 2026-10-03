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Car drives into large crowd of Australian rugby fans, injuring 10 people north of Sydney

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By AP News

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — A vehicle drove into a crowd standing on a road to cheer on the Newcastle Knights rugby team north of Sydney on Saturday, injuring 10 people, including several children, Australian officials said.

Two of the injured — a 5-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man — were in critical condition, and the other eight were in stable condition at a hospital, according to New South Wales police. Those in stable condition included another 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl.

Police said they arrested the 18-year-old man driving the vehicle and were investigating what happened. They said the crash was not believed to be related to terrorism.

Thousands had been cheering the team on this week as they trained, Australian Associated Press reported. Another large crowd was on the street Saturday morning to see the team bus off ahead of the rugby league finals match on Sunday.

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