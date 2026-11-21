WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — India’s formidable top order coalesced around K.L. Rahul’s 136, surpassing New Zealand’s first innings of 368 Saturday on the third day of the first cricket test.

At stumps India was 486-4, leading New Zealand by 118 runs with Rishabh Pant not out 55. Rahul batted more than eight hours in partnerships of 165 with Devdutt Padikkal and 91 with India captain Shubman Gill Shubman Gill who was out for 98 in the last over.

Gill shared a 100-run partnership in 96 minutes with Pant before being bowled by Jacob Duffy with two balls remaining in the day. It was a small act of revenge by a bowler who conceded 180 runs in 29 overs before claiming his first wicket.

Padikkal made 80 and was the first of only three India batters dismissed on the third day as New Zealand toiled on a pitch which had been green on the first day and became a belter on the third.

“We expected a lot of grass on the wicket, we expected a lot of movement and it has probably not panned out that way,” Padikkal said. “It’s been much drier than we expected but at the same time you have to play the conditions that are in front of you.

“I think it was important that we continue to score big.”

13 test centuries for Rahul

Rahul’s 13th test century highlighted his importance to the India team as an opener in red ball cricket and wicketkeeper-batter in the white ball game.

He often doesn’t receive the attention of more famous teammates but brings an element reliability to the India batting lineup. His century Saturday was his second in five test innings this year, along with an 82 against Sri Lanka.

He began as a foil for Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) in an opening partnership of 130 late on the second day, then built an impressive partnership with Padikkal whose confidence grew through his example of his partner. Padikkal now has two centuries and two half centuries in only seven test innings.

Rahul resumed Saturday at 52 not out with India 159-1. Padikkal was 16 not out overnight. The pair began, taking only 31 runs in the first hour and 80 by lunch. Padikkal reached his half century in the first session from 98 balls.

The pace of scoring steadily increased throughout the day; 49 runs in the first hour after lunch and 56 in the second hour. There were 142 runs scored in the last session as Gill and Pant took control.

Patience by Rahul

Rahul’s century was a monument to patience, constructed from 207 deliveries with 8 fours and a six. He was out when he chopped a ball from Nathan Smith onto his off stump when India was 386-3 in the 104th over, having batted through all of the innings to that point.

Duffy was the most obvious victim of the India batters’ prolific scoring on Saturday, conceding more than six runs per over. In contrast, Kyle Jamieson bowled economically, taking 1-57 from 27 overs.

New Zealand reached 368 after being 70-5 on the first day, thanks to Henry Nicholls who made 175 not out and Glenn Phillips who made 118, sharing a stand of 216 for the sixth wicket.

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By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer