‘Multiple victims’ in school shooting in northeastern British Columbia, Canadian police say

TUMBLER RIDGE, British Columbia (AP) — There are “multiple victims” in a shooting at a high school in the northeast part of the province of British Columbia, Canadian police said Tuesday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed in a text message to Canadian Press that there are victims at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia’s Peace region in what police have called an “active shooter” situation, but couldn’t say how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

Police earlier said a suspect is believed to be dead, but officers are working to determine whether a second suspect is involved.

They are asking residents of the town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, to stay inside as additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighboring areas.

The Peace River South School District said Tuesday that there was a the “lockdown and secure and hold” at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school.

Larry Neufeld, the member of the legislature for Peace River South, told reporters at the legislature that an “excess” of resources, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been sent to the community.

He said he didn’t want to release any more information over concerns that it might jeopardize the safety of the ongoing operation.

He urged those in the community to stay where they are.

“We do understand that a few folks are out looking for loved ones, and again, please, please go back to your homes and shelter in place and allow the amazing people of the RCMP to make this community, this beautiful community, safe again,” he said.

The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.