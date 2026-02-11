What to know about the deadly shooting at a school in Canada

VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — Ten people are dead after shootings at a school and home in remote northern British Columbia.

Canadian authorities say seven people died and more than 25 were wounded Tuesday in the shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Two more people were found dead at a nearby home, and a woman believed by police to be the shooter also was found dead, apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

It was Canada’s deadliest rampage since 2020, when a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 13 people and set fires that left another nine dead.

Here’s what to know about the shooting:

What happened

Police reached the school within two minutes, British Columbia Premier David Eby told reporters. Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers found six people dead and more than 25 wounded, including two in life-threatening condition.

A seventh person died while being transported to a hospital, and two more were found dead at a residence the authorities believe was connected to the attack. A suspect appeared to have died of a “self-inflicted injury.”

A video showed students walking out of the school with their hands raised as police vehicles surrounded the building and a helicopter circled overhead.

Where it happened

Tumbler Ridge, population 2,700, is in the Canadian Rockies, more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) northeast of Vancouver and near the provincial border with Alberta. Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has 175 students from Grades 7 to 12, according to the provincial government website.

Mayor Darryl Krakowka called the community a “big family.”

“I broke down,” Krakowka said. “I have lived here for 18 years. I probably know every one of the victims.”

Who is responsible

Investigators have identified a female suspect but have not released her name. They said the motive remains unclear, and police are still investigating the connection between the shooter and the victims.

The prime minister’s response

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended a planned trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Munich, Germany.

He said in a social media post that he was devastated by the shooting.

“I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens,” he wrote.

Canada has strict gun laws

Canada’s government has responded to previous mass shootings with gun control measures. It has banned more than 2,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms since May 2020, and a national freeze on the sale and purchase of handguns took effect in October 2022.

More than 12,000 assault-style weapons were collected and destroyed as part of a compensation program for businesses that ran between November 2024 and April 2025, according to government officials. A similar program for individuals opened last month to compensate gun owners who voluntarily turn in banned weapons by March 31.

Those who do not participate must dispose of or permanently deactivate their prohibited guns before an amnesty period ends Oct. 30.