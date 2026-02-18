Another Canadian Conservative lawmaker defects to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s governing Liberals

TORONTO (AP) — Another opposition Conservative lawmaker in Canada has defected to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s governing Liberals.

Carney announced Wednesday on social media that Alberta Member of Parliament Matt Jeneroux has crossed the floor from the Conservative party to join the Liberal caucus. It’s the third Conservative lawmaker to join the Liberals in recent months.

The move puts the Liberals closer to a majority government and being able to pass any bill without the support of an opposition party.

There are by-elections for three seats in Parliament in the coming months that could provide the Liberals with a majority government.

The defection is another blow to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who lost the last election in April and even his own seat in Parliament, but has since rejoined the House of Commons.

Poilievre won a party leadership review last month but continues to have problems controlling his own lawmakers.

Carney has moved the Liberals to the center since replacing Justin Trudeau as prime minister in 2025 and winning national elections.

Carney condemned economic coercion by great powers on smaller countries at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month. The prime minister has received widespread praise and attention for his remarks, upstaging U.S. President Donald Trump at the gathering.

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press