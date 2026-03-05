Sentnor scores in 1-0 USWNT victory over Canada in the SheBelieves Cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ally Sentnor scored in the 55th minute and the United States beat Canada 1-0 on Wednesday in the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Sentnor scored her seventh international goal off a corner from Rose Lavelle, gathering the ball on a bounce before punching it past two defenders and Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

It was the United States’ seventh straight shutout. The team hasn’t allowed a goal since a 3-1 win over Portugal last October.

The United States sat atop the SheBelieves table with two wins, ahead of Canada and Colombia with one each. The Colombians defeated Argentina 1-0 in the earlier match Wednesday at ScottsMiracle-Gro Stadium.

The United States is 55-4-9 against Canada since their first meeting in 1986. The U.S. won the last meeting 3-0 in July 2025.

The Canadians’ last win in the series came at the Tokyo Olympics. Jessie Fleming converted a penalty in a 1-0 semifinal victory. Canada went on to win the gold medal.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes included Trinity Rodman in the starting lineup despite Rodman taking a hit in the back late in Sunday’s 2-0 SheBelieves victory over Argentina in Nashville. Rodman struggled with a nagging back injury last year.

Canada, which defeated Colombia 4-1 in the tournament opener, was without Fleming because of an illness.

The game was scoreless after the first half despite the United States dominating possession by nearly 70%.

Sentnor, who plays professionally for the Kansas City Current, broke the stalemate with her third goal of the year. The 22-year-old was named U.S. Soccer’s young player of the year in 2024.

Colombia will play the United States on Saturday in the tournament finale in Harrison, New Jersey. Canada plays Argentina in the early game.

It is the 11th annual SheBelieves Cup hosted by the United States. Canada was making its fourth appearance in the tournament.

