Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney calls for Mountbatten-Windsor’s removal from line of succession

TOKYO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the royal line of succession for his “deplorable” actions.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Carney said the actions that have caused him to be stripped of his royal titles “necessitate” his removal from the line of succession.

Despite being stripped of his status as prince in October over his close links with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the former Prince Andrew, King Charles III’s younger brother, remains eighth in line to become monarch.

King Charles III is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the Commonwealth of former colonies.

Carney, a former governor of the Bank of England, said that even though Mountbatten-Windsor is “well down” the line of succession, the “point of principle stands.”

The prime minister said there is a process to remove someone from the line of succession, which he says should be followed.

Under the current line of royal succession, Charles’ son Prince William is heir to the throne and his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are next.