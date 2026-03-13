Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
71.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Carney announces billions for defense and infrastructure in Canada’s North

By AP News
Canada Carney Yellowknife

Canada Carney Yellowknife

Photo Icon View Photos

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday his government will spend billions on forward operating locations and infrastructure in the North to assert sovereignty over the increasingly contested region.

Carney announced he is putting an additional $32 billion Canadian (US$24 billion) into military forward operating locations Yellowknife, Inuvik, Iqaluit and Goose Bay.

“In this new era, we cannot rely on other nations for our security and prosperity,” Carney said.

The additional funds comes as U.S. President Donald Trump called earlier this year for the U.S. to take control of Greenland, the Inuit self-governing territory of the kingdom of Denmark. Trump has also talked about making Canada the 51st state.

The prime minister made the announcement in Yellowknife, the capital city of Canada’s Northwest Territories, before he takes off for his planned visit to Norway where he will observe a NATO exercise.

The announcement includes $2.7 billion Canadian (US$1.9 billion) for four new remote operating hubs across the North to assist with rapid deployment.

Carney is also announcing funds to support a variety of road and port projects in the North.

This includes money for the Mackenzie Valley Highway, which will connect Yellowknife and Inuvik.

Increasing international tensions, global warming and the changing world economy have put the Arctic at the heart of the debate over global trade and security.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.