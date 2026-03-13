Vehicle sought in US consulate shooting investigation found, Toronto police say

TORONTO (AP) — The suspect vehicle in a shooting at the United States consulate in Toronto this week has been found and policeon Thursday said that it was stolen.

Toronto police said the white Honda CR-V was recovered “within hours” of the shooting on Tuesday, but they are not providing any other details. They said the vehicle was stolen shortly before the incident.

No injuries were reported after police say two people pulled up in front of the downtown consulate around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and shot at the building with a handgun before fleeing the scene.

The shooting came amid heightened tension over the Iran war and followed gunfire attacks on two Toronto-area synagogues last weekend. Authorities said the U.S. and Israeli consulates, as well as embassies in Ottawa, would see an increase in security.

The shooting was only reported about an hour later and police have said it’s possible the people inside the heavily fortified building were unaware of what had taken place.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the shooting is being treated as a “national security incident,” and the gunfire was condemned by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney as an act of intimidation.

Toronto has a large Iranian community and the war in Iran has prompted demonstrations outside the U.S. consulate, both in support and in protest. The consulate is often the site of protests.