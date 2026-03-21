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Zimmerman, Abou Ali score goals as Toronto beats Crew 2-1

By AP News
MLS Columbus Toronto Soccer

MLS Columbus Toronto Soccer

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TORONTO (AP) — Walker Zimmerman scored a goal in the 83rd minute, José Cifuentes added a goal, and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Luka Gavran stopped two shots for Toronto (2-2-1).

Djordje Mihailovic played a corner kick into the center of the area where Zimmerman went up high and slammed a header inside the back post to give Toronto the lead for good.

The Crew’s Wessam Abou Ali opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Dylan Chambost played a long ball down the left side to Max Arfsten, who played an arcing cross to Abou Ali for a header from the top of the 6-yard box that slipped under the crossbar and into the side-net. Abou Ali has six goals and two assists in 10 career MLS appearances, nine starts.

Cifuentes scored his first goal for Toronto in the 56th minute to make it 1-1. The 27-year-old midfielder scored for the first time in MLS since July 12, 2023, when he had his only goal of the season in a 3-0 win over St. Louis.

Patrick Schulte had four saves for the Crew (0-3-2). Columbus had 54% possession but was outshot by Toronto 13-9, 7-3 on target.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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