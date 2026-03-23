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Leslie scores on OT power play in the Charge’s 2-1 win over the Victoire in Winnipeg

By AP News
PWHL Charge Victoire Hockey

PWHL Charge Victoire Hockey

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WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rebecca Leslie scored on a power play 12 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Charge a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Victoire on Sunday night.

Part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour, the game attracted a capacity crowd of 15,321 fans to Canada Life Centre.

Leslie scored with Montreal’s Abby Roque serving a penalty for slashing late in the third period.

Gabbie Hughes opened the scoring for Ottawa at 5:37 of the second. Nicole Gosling tied it with 8:40 left in the period.

Gwyneth Philips made 20 saves for Ottawa (5-7-1-9). Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 26 shots for Montreal (10-4-2-5).

Up next

Victoire: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Charge: At Seattle on Sunday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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