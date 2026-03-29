Vancouver Goldeneyes snap a 2-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Sceptres

TORONTO (AP) — Izzy Daniel had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Goldeneyes snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday.

Hannah Miller and Mannon McMahon also scored for Vancouver. Sarah Nurse had two assists.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 25 shots.

Blayre Turnbull scored twice for Toronto, while Elaine Chuli made 26 saves.

The Sceptres were missing forward Clara Van Wieren after she was suspended for one game for a boarding penalty late in Friday’s loss to Boston.

Turnbull put a rebound from a Renata Fast shot past Maschmeyer just 2:31 into the contest.

Three former Sceptres connected on the Goldeneyes’ response at 7:55. Miller put home a rebound on a shot from the slot by Daniel, who took a pass from Nurse.

Daniel put Vancouver ahead just 35 seconds into the second period. Off an initial miss on a tip on a Nurse shot, Daniel tucked in her own rebound.

Turnbull netted her second of the game on the power play when she took a pass from Daryl Watts by the goal line, spun and her backhand went in off the skate of Claire Thompson at 8:09 of the middle frame.

McMahon restored Vancouver’s lead with a tip-in off a Sophie Jaques shot on the power play at 8:54.

Turnbull’s power-play goal was Toronto’s first since a 6-4 loss to Seattle on Jan. 20. The Sceptres had gone 0 for 15 since, including 0 for 12 in seven games after the Olympic break.

Up next

Sceptres: Visit Calgary to take on the Ottawa Charge as part of the Takeover Tour on Wednesday.

Goldeneyes: Visit the Montreal Victoire on Wednesday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey